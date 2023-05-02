Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North junior defensive linemen recruit Landon Lauter (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock continue to grow this spring. Lauter, who added his first FCS offer recently from Butler fills us in on his first offer, latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I added my first offer a few days ago from Butler," Lauter said. "I made a spring practice visit to Butler not too long ago and loved the winning atmosphere and I had great interactions with the coaches at Butler on my visit. It's exciting to add my first offer from Butler."

Lauter, who has also hit a growth spurt which has him now at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds this spring has also drawn recruiting interest from multiple schools this spring.

"I've been able to make spring visits to Stanford, Harvard, Northwestern, Yale, Columbia, Miami (Fla.) and Butler. I've been in contact with the coaches at those schools along with the coaches at Western Michigan, NIU along with several Ivy League and Pioneer and Patriot League schools. Most school are recruiting me as a defensive linemen, and some see me staying at defensive end and some others like me as more of a defensive tackle. I'm more than willing to play at either position to be honest."

Lauter, who carries an impressive 3.95 GPA (4.0 scale) is also working hard and gearing up for a busy late spring and early summer.

"A lot of the college coaches have said they will be in school to see me soon. The same coaches have also said they want to see me in a camp this summer. I've been working out, lifting 4-5 days a week and I also go and work with Coach Buke and Elias who used to work at EFT. They have really helped me with everything in my game and last season was the first year I've ever played football. They have helped me with my overall technique along with my speed and strength."

Lauter also discusses his 2022 season along with what we can expect from him this coming fall.

"Last season was a big adjustment for me for sure and I started to feel more comfortable with my game after Week 1 against Taft. I was a bit nervous in that first game but after the first snap I started to settle in and just play. My game for this coming season is just much improved across the board. I'm just excited to get back on the field and show what I can do."

Landon Lauter has a scholarship offer from Butler.



