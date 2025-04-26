Former IU DL CJ West Drafted

For the first time since 2022 an Indiana Hoosier football player has heard their name called during the NFL Draft. On Saturday afternoon, defensive lineman CJ West was taken in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers with the 113th overall pick.

Pro Football Focus describes West as "on the shorter side (length) but has good size (mass) and burst as a nose tackle who can have strong reps in run defense and some surprisingly impactful reps as a pass-rusher. If he can keep his pad level down, he can be a contributing rotational player in the NFL, preferably in a 4-3 front.

He has a quick first step and a high-energy style that makes him tough to stay in front of in pass-rush situations. He can stop, start and explode in linear movements upfield and lateral movements when shuffling along the line. His active hands help him hit moves and get clean. He can also slice through gaps like butter, usually combining his first step with a swim/arm-over move. He has impressive strength to two-gap when needed.

For a player who should always win the leverage battle, West gives up his leverage superiority too often. His shorter arms also impact his ability to wrap up and make plays in the backfield. His motor runs hot, so effort should not be a question."

West played one season with the Hoosiers and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. He played in all 13 games for the Hoosiers, including 11 starts. He made 42 total tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He was the anchor of IU's defensive line. His performance earned him an invite to the NFL Combine as well as to the Shrine Bowl.

Prior to Indiana, West spent four seasons at Kent State where he played in 39 games and made 35 starts. He earned Third-Team All-MAC during the 2023 season.