FREE Preseason EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

This is the free version of the 2024 IHSA Football Preseason EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum.

Subscribe today and get a 30 Day FREE Trial!
2024 Preseason EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

1. Chicago Mount Carmel 0-0 vs The Hun School (NJ)

2. Edwardsville 0-0 @ Glenwood

3. Batavia 0-0 @ Glenbard West

4. Downers Grove North 0-0 vs O'Fallon @ Illinois Wesleyan

5. Wheaton South 0-0 vs Glenbard South

6. Hersey 0-0 @ Warren Township

7. Brother Rice 0-0 vs Phillips

8. St Rita 0-0 vs Sandburg

9. Normal Community 0-0 @ Richwoods

10. Quincy 0-0 @ Quincy Notre Dame

