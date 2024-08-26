FREE Preseason EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
2024 Preseason EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
1. Chicago Mount Carmel 0-0 vs The Hun School (NJ)
2. Edwardsville 0-0 @ Glenwood
3. Batavia 0-0 @ Glenbard West
4. Downers Grove North 0-0 vs O'Fallon @ Illinois Wesleyan
5. Wheaton South 0-0 vs Glenbard South
6. Hersey 0-0 @ Warren Township
7. Brother Rice 0-0 vs Phillips
8. St Rita 0-0 vs Sandburg
9. Normal Community 0-0 @ Richwoods
10. Quincy 0-0 @ Quincy Notre Dame