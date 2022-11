Below is the annual Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All State team. This all state team is selected by the IHSFCA and coaches from every school are encouraged to nominate players. EDGYTIM.com has no affiliation with this All State team whatsoever.

Congrats to everyone who was named as an All State player by the IHSFCA and make sure to visit them at IHSFCA.com today

2022 IHSFCA Class 8A thru Class 1A All State teams