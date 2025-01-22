Iose Epenesa Skyrockets in Final 2025 Rankings

After outstanding performances at the Navy All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl, Iowa signee, Iose Epenesa has received a notable upgrade in the final edition of the 2025 Rivals250.
Thanks to his performance on the national stage, Epenesa was boosted from the No. 115 prospect in the country to No. 47, earning a 6.0 rating. Among the top ten risers in the class, the legacy Hawkeye jumped up 68 spots in the rankings.
Epenesa, who hadn't previously competed on the national stage to earn a higher ranking, quickly appeared on Rivals' radar as the top performer on Day 2 of Navy All-American Bowl practices, particularly for National analyst Sam Spiegelman.
Epenesa was a resounding MVP during Day 2. The Iowa signee played like he was shot out of a cannon during Wednesday's competition. Epenesa fired off the ball and moved extremely easily off the edge. The future Hawkeye blew past opposing tackles from both the left and right sides, won with speed and power, and showcased his length and bend working at end. That also opened up the door for some easy wins working some offensive tackles with his inside move -- and impressing along the way.
The four-star pass-rusher earned some recognition from fellow Rivals analyst, Adam Gorney thanks to his performances during the lead up to the event.
On Day 2 inside the Alamodome, [Epenesa] absolutely took over, won a ton of reps, played with an edge and looked like one of the best players at his position naturally. The more Epenesa got warmed up in the setting, the better he performed and definitely was someone who started slow but only got better as the week went on.
Fresh off his appearance in San Antonio, Epenesa traveled to Honolulu for Iose's appearance in the Polynesian Bowl. Of little surprise, the Edwardsville, Illinois product shined in Hawaii, as well. Matt Moreno tabbed Epenesa as "Mr. Game Ready" thanks to his performance on the field.
The four-star’s last name is going to garner him a certain amount of attention with his brother, A.J., currently in the NFL, but the 2025 recruit has already started to make his own name as a football player. Epenesa had four tackles and a sack on game day following up a strong showing earlier in the week during the offensive line-defensive line one-on-one drills. He looks the part of a high-level defensive lineman, and he certainly came to play when the lights went on in Honolulu.
Four-star tight end out of Clear Lake, Iowa, Thomas Meyer is the lone other Hawkeye signee on the 2025 Rivals250, coming in as the No. 248 prospect in the country.
