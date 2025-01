Iose Epenesa Skyrockets in Final 2025 Rankings

Epenesa is Iowa's top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

After outstanding performances at the Navy All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl, Iowa signee, Iose Epenesa has received a notable upgrade in the final edition of the 2025 Rivals250. Thanks to his performance on the national stage, Epenesa was boosted from the No. 115 prospect in the country to No. 47, earning a 6.0 rating. Among the top ten risers in the class, the legacy Hawkeye jumped up 68 spots in the rankings.

Advertisement

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Epenesa, who hadn't previously competed on the national stage to earn a higher ranking, quickly appeared on Rivals' radar as the top performer on Day 2 of Navy All-American Bowl practices, particularly for National analyst Sam Spiegelman. Epenesa was a resounding MVP during Day 2. The Iowa signee played like he was shot out of a cannon during Wednesday's competition. Epenesa fired off the ball and moved extremely easily off the edge. The future Hawkeye blew past opposing tackles from both the left and right sides, won with speed and power, and showcased his length and bend working at end. That also opened up the door for some easy wins working some offensive tackles with his inside move -- and impressing along the way. The four-star pass-rusher earned some recognition from fellow Rivals analyst, Adam Gorney thanks to his performances during the lead up to the event. On Day 2 inside the Alamodome, [Epenesa] absolutely took over, won a ton of reps, played with an edge and looked like one of the best players at his position naturally. The more Epenesa got warmed up in the setting, the better he performed and definitely was someone who started slow but only got better as the week went on.