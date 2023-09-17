IOWA CITY — No Kaleb Johnson? No problem, apparently. Iowa leaned on Leshon Williams early and often, as the running back's 172 total yards of offense helped the Hawkeyes overwhelm Western Michigan, 41-10, in Iowa's last warmup before heading to No. 7 Penn State next week. Williams stepped up with Johnson out with an ankle injury and Week 2 hero Jaziun Patterson sidelined for most of the game. "It's always been there, we just dialed it all in, we were just clicking today," Williams said. ""We trusted the plays, trusted the process, trusted the play-caller." Williams didn't get into the end zone on the ground, but his 25-yard touchdown on a screen pass late in the second quarter gave Iowa the lead at 14-10 and kicked off a string of 34 unanswered points as the Hawkeyes pulled away.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRVNIT04gV0lMTElBTVMgQ0FOIERPIElUIEFMTCDwn5GPPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gaXMgYmFjayBv biB0b3AgaW4gSW93YSBDaXR5ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYnRX TW1IT1VHRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J0V01tSE9VR0Q8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzE2 MDI5NDI0MTk2MDM3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

There's always sizzle in touchdowns, but Williams didn't skimp on the steak. He rushed for 145 yards on just 12 carries, a sensational 12.1 yards-per-cary average. Even without a 53-yard scamper that propelled the Hawkeyes to their first touchdown of the game, Williams still averaged over 8 yards a pop on the rest of his carries. Williams put the credit for his big run, and the Hawkeyes' prodigious output on the ground, squarely on the big men up front. "I can't take credit for that, that's the O-Line." Williams said. “They did a great job. Any of y'all [reporters] could have run through those holes." Williams was exaggerating for comedic effect, obviously; those who can't run, write. But the Iowa offensive line consistently moved the point of attack several yards downfield, and Williams often ran untouched into the Bronco secondary. Iowa's designed runs comprised 38 carries for 287 yards, a 7.6-yard average. Those numbers are a delight to an offense that struggled to move the ball on the ground the last two seasons — and the last two weeks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEFUIEEgUlVOIEZST00gTEVTSE9OIFdJTExJQU1TIPCfkqg8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZTQwMXZmT1NoQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2U0 MDF2Zk9TaEI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJP TkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzE1Mzc1ODMwNDE3ODYxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==