Rivals250 WR Donovan Olugbode excited to return to Midwest with Mizzou

Video My Take: So what are the Indiana Hoosiers getting in Naperville North 3 star QB Jacob Bell?
Meet: Get to Know Brother Rice 2026 OG Qwamaine Spivery Jr who is our featured prospect of the day.
Meet: Get to Know Naperville North 20-26 TE Finn Bretag who is our featured prospect of the day.
2025 Naperville North QB Jacob Bell flipped his commitment from Ball State to Indiana more details here.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday that Rylie Mills will miss the rest of the season
Video My Take: So what are the Indiana Hoosiers getting in Naperville North 3 star QB Jacob Bell?
Meet: Get to Know Brother Rice 2026 OG Qwamaine Spivery Jr who is our featured prospect of the day.
Meet: Get to Know Naperville North 20-26 TE Finn Bretag who is our featured prospect of the day.