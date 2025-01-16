Meet: 2027 DT Tommy Burkevic

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Tommy Burkevic
School: Ridgewood
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @Tomburkevic
Instagram: @Tomburkevic
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training I wrestle in the winter and workout
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19497947/672589ed375c4e87172c9ec6
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Teamwork, dedication
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making big defensive plays for the team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald is my favorite player because he’s a beast and nobody could block him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes for 2 years now
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA