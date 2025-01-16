Meet: 2027 DT Tommy Burkevic

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tommy Burkevic

School: Ridgewood

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @Tomburkevic

Instagram: @Tomburkevic

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I wrestle in the winter and workout

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19497947/672589ed375c4e87172c9ec6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Teamwork, dedication

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making big defensive plays for the team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald is my favorite player because he’s a beast and nobody could block him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes for 2 years now

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA

