Meet: 2026 LB Elliott Dahlberg

Name: Elliott Dahlberg

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: elliot__09

Instagram: elliott.dahlberg09

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476028/672f94bbeb3da2ca2333d179

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring great leadership and energy to the team. I also am very coachable and humble.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when we played Lincoln Way East in the 2nd round of playoffs and got a 4th and 1 stop

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Luke Kueckly because I loved the way he studied the game and knew what play was coming before the ball was even snapped.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams