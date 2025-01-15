Messiah Tilson discusses interest from Minnesota

One of Minnesota's top safety targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle is Rockford, Illinois native and Guilford High School standout Messiah Tilson. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound athlete picked up an offer from the Gophers in November and also holds offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Wisconsin among others.

Last week, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and safeties coach (and expected to be next defensive coordinator) Danny Collins made a visit to Rockford to visit Tilson at Guilford High School. It was a big visit for Tilson and one that meant quite a bit to him.

On Tuesday, Gophers Nation caught up with Tilson to discuss the visit, Danny Collins becoming the defensive coordinator, and his recruitment overall.