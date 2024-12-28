Meet: 2028 WR/DB Cornelious Anderson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cornelious Anderson

School: Belleville Althoff

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 1505 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: cj_anderson04

Instagram: Cornelious.Anderson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Jerry Stanfield and Excel 360 Football Training and Elite Speed

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/23126397/6719c2fa665431ffefe063f2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Playmaker on both sides of the ball. I have great football instincts and hands. I understand how to attack the zone and leverage. Ball hawk and hard hitter!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Every time I get to play the game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jerry Jeudy because of his route running and ability to create separation, and Pat Surtain because his coverage ability and toughness.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, JV and Varsity

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Dierre Hill, Keenan Harris, and Jacob Erbert