Meet: 2026 RB Owen Yorke

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Owen Yorke
School: Wheaton Warrenville South
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @Owen_yorke07
Instagram: owenyorke07
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Acceleration Sports Performance, and 7on7 in off season.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17972472/672fe1e23079eb625c715ba2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Teamwork, friendship, quickness/speed, toughness, dedication
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
multiple on-field moments, plus being recognized with Phil Adler OPOY award, all-DuKane conf 1st team, All- State Academic, All-Area, All-State spec. mention.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Mike Caliendo KC Chief, my cousin and good friend who has guided me along the way
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
track, baseball, frosh basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
multiple from Batavia, Geneva, DGN, Lyons etc.