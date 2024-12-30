Meet: 2026 RB Owen Yorke

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Owen Yorke

School: Wheaton Warrenville South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Owen_yorke07

Instagram: owenyorke07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Acceleration Sports Performance, and 7on7 in off season.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17972472/672fe1e23079eb625c715ba2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Teamwork, friendship, quickness/speed, toughness, dedication

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

multiple on-field moments, plus being recognized with Phil Adler OPOY award, all-DuKane conf 1st team, All- State Academic, All-Area, All-State spec. mention.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Mike Caliendo KC Chief, my cousin and good friend who has guided me along the way

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

track, baseball, frosh basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

multiple from Batavia, Geneva, DGN, Lyons etc.