Meet: 2027 SS/OLB Charlie Palmer

Name: Charlie Palmer
School: Lincoln Way East
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: SS/OLB
Twitter: @34Charlie90
Instagram: charliep_34
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Running track for speed and training in my own
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8357930/674658c4c61a256d984626f9
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring versatility I was a db last season playing strong safety had to switch to olb this season to help fill the needs of the team.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Favorite moment was probably 8th grade throwing a game winning touchdown pass with a broken ankle to win our homecoming game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Baker Mayfield because he is a fun player to watch and he has an elite attitude
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes started at olb for Lincoln way east last season
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Best player was either Jacob bell or Drew MacPherson