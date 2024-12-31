Meet: 2027 SS/OLB Charlie Palmer

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Charlie Palmer

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: SS/OLB

Twitter: @34Charlie90

Instagram: charliep_34

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Running track for speed and training in my own

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8357930/674658c4c61a256d984626f9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring versatility I was a db last season playing strong safety had to switch to olb this season to help fill the needs of the team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Favorite moment was probably 8th grade throwing a game winning touchdown pass with a broken ankle to win our homecoming game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Baker Mayfield because he is a fun player to watch and he has an elite attitude

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes started at olb for Lincoln way east last season

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Best player was either Jacob bell or Drew MacPherson