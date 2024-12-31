Meet: 2026 OL/DL Sam Ramirez

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Sam Ramirez

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @samramirez_73

Instagram: samuelramirez673

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Team S/C and Underdog Pass Rush

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17711357/67318b1aee297d02d41d9955

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I hate losing. I hate it more than I like winning. This dread of loosing in the back of my mind helps me keep going. I don’t take plays off because of it.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making playoffs after an almost 4 year playoff drought

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player has been Reggie White. During his tenure in the NFL he was a dominant force on the los and I hope to do the same thing on the opposite side of the ball.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Brad Fitzgibbon