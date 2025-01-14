Iowa Football's Latest String of New Offers

Following their return from Nashville, and the 27-24 loss to Missouri in the Music City Bowl, the Iowa staff promptly went out on the road to evaluate potential future Hawkeyes, and extend scholarship offers.

Last week alone, several Iowa staff members offered ten prospects between the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. Let's take a look at what each recruit has done thus far in their respective high school careers, their other offers and what else they may bring to the table, should they end up in Iowa City.