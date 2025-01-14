Meet: 2026 WR/DB Cayden Birmingham

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cayden Birmingham

School: Maroa Forsyth

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot- 11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @CaydenBham3

Instagram: @cbirmi3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I just accepted an offer to participate on the invitation-only 4 Vert Boyz out of 4 Verticals Academy in Washington, IL. We'll be competing this spring in Indiana, Iowa, and the Chicago area during March and April.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17034401/6750f848bd1ec69a7a8d7abf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I've been told I have a nose for the ball, when I drop back in coverage I always feel that I can get an INT or PBU. I would bring a strong work ethic, a desire to compete against and make my teammates better every day.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Favorite moment as a team was heading to the 2A state championship game this past season. I really loved how our community came together to support us. We had a caravan of cars miles long behind the busses on the way to Bloomington. The experience was awesome and it just drives me to work harder this offseason to put my team in a position to return in 2025. An individual moment was intercepting a pass against Johnston City in the 2A semifinal when they were trying to make a late game comeback. It was right after a first down and their crowd was juiced. It totally shut them down and fired our fans up and it was great.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devon Witherspoon. Former Illini, great DB, Fun to watch. And I'm a Seahawks fan too.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I played baseball since I was 4 years old, but this spring I will switch to track in order to prep for football this fall.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yep. I played in 6 games as sophomore and recorded an interception against Momence in a playoff game. This year I started defense on varsity and was voted 2nd team all conference and M-F Junior Player of the Year.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Christian Flutman from Chicago Christian, Wyatt Mueller and Devante Palacio from ChesterGavin Doellman from Quincy ND