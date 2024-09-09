Jack Lausch to start at quarterback vs. Eastern Illinois
Northwestern head coach David Braun dropped a bombshell at the outset of his press conference on Monday when he announced that Jack Lausch would start at quarterback against Eastern Illinois on Saturday. It will be the redshirt sophomore's first career start as a Wildcat.
Grad transfer Mike Wright started the first two games but struggled as the Wildcats have gone 1-1. Still, Braun gave Wright a vote of confidence after Friday night's double-overtime loss to Duke before reversing field on Monday.
Wright completed 19-of-35 passes for 158 yards against Duke. He threw a costly interception on an ill-advised throw that Duke turned into their only touchdown in regulation of their 26-20 win. Wright also had two fumbled snaps in the season-opening 13-6 win over Miami, including one at the Miami one-yard line.
Ball security has been an issue with Wright, who also threw a few other dangerous passes that could have easily been intercepted against Duke. Braun made it clear that turnovers were a major reason for his decision to switch quarterbacks just two games into the season.
"Assignment-sound and valuing the football," said Braun when asked what he expects to see from Lausch on Saturday. "For us to be at our best, we need to win the turnover margin."
"The non-negotiable is that we cannot put the ball in danger," he added later. "Turning the ball over is not winning football."
Northwestern has already lost three fumbles this season, two more than they did in 13 games in 2023, when they finished third in the nation in turnover margin with +18. So far, the Wildcats have four turnovers on the season, matching their opponents' total.
Lausch has appeared in 10 games for Northwestern the last two years as a change-of-pace quarterback to mostly run the football. He is just 6-of-11 for 78 yards and one interception passing in his career, but he also has 24 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown rushing.
Braun said that he and first-year offensive coordinator Zach Lujan made the decision jointly.
Northwestern's offense scored just 13 points in regulation time in each of its first two games. The Wildcats currently rank 119th in the nation in scoring offense with 16.5 points per game, and 110th in total offense with 308 yards per game.
"This decision is solely based on the 111 guys on this team and our best interest going into Week 3," said Braun.