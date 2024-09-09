Northwestern head coach David Braun dropped a bombshell at the outset of his press conference on Monday when he announced that Jack Lausch would start at quarterback against Eastern Illinois on Saturday. It will be the redshirt sophomore's first career start as a Wildcat.

Grad transfer Mike Wright started the first two games but struggled as the Wildcats have gone 1-1. Still, Braun gave Wright a vote of confidence after Friday night's double-overtime loss to Duke before reversing field on Monday.

Wright completed 19-of-35 passes for 158 yards against Duke. He threw a costly interception on an ill-advised throw that Duke turned into their only touchdown in regulation of their 26-20 win. Wright also had two fumbled snaps in the season-opening 13-6 win over Miami, including one at the Miami one-yard line.

Ball security has been an issue with Wright, who also threw a few other dangerous passes that could have easily been intercepted against Duke. Braun made it clear that turnovers were a major reason for his decision to switch quarterbacks just two games into the season.

"Assignment-sound and valuing the football," said Braun when asked what he expects to see from Lausch on Saturday. "For us to be at our best, we need to win the turnover margin."