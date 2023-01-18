Chicago (Ill.) Marist freshman offensive tackle prospect Rico Schrieber (6-foot-7, 330 pounds) took part in Monday's EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase powered by EFT Football Academy. Schrieber, who played on the freshman level for the Redhawks in 2022 showed to have serious upside and varsity potential in matchup up against several high level defensive linemen. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"The EDGYTIM/EFT showcase camp was a lot of fun," Schrieber said. "I already train with the camp's offensive line coach (Nate Oquendo from OL Mafia) and it was a good camp with a lot of good competition."

Schrieber discusses his camp performance on Monday.

"I felt I was able to do a pretty good job at the camp overall.I was named as one of the top performers and got a wristband for the best of the best at the end of the camp. I liked how the camp split everyone into groups and then we did a lot of individual work and drill and then we had a lot of time for one on ones. Both camps I went to this past week (Boom and EDGYTIM/EFT) were pretty helpful and I got more experience."

Schrieber recapped his 2022 season and his first experience at the varsity level.

"I played last season on the freshman level and I pretty much dominated in each game.I did get a state playoff call up to the varsity. I was able to practice with the varsity every day and I learned a lot over those few weeks. I learned right away about how much bigger. stronger and faster the kids are on varsity. It was great to get an early taste of what varsity football is all about and I was able to adjust to the speed a little bit.I've played organized football for two years now and I'm excited to just keep working and learning more and more every day. I'm working with the varsity now in the weight room along with doing speed and agility. I also train on my own with EFT and I also lift on my own this winter."



So what part of his game does Schrieber need to improve this off season?

"I'm working on just having more overall speed, getting quicker feet and hands and just better defending against the inside pass rush move."

Does Schrieber have a dream school?

"I would say it would be either Michigan or Notre Dame. I don't have any real connections to either school but I just always watched them on TV."

