LB Benaitis talks CMU pledge

Lockport(Ill.) senior safety recruit Colton Benaitis (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) made an official visit to Central Michigan University over the weekend and came back home verbally committed to the Chippewas. Benaitis breaks down his weekend visit and college decision here.

"I made my first official visit and my last official visit to Central Michigan over the weekend," Benaitis said. "The official visit went great and I decided to commit to Central Michigan ."

Benaitis pointed towards some of the key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Central Michigan.

"Really just everything stood out to me at Central Michigan to be honest. CMU already felt like home on the visit. The culture at Central Michigan was very positive and everyone is excited about what is going on at Central Michigan. The coaches and the players really treated me well on the visit and I was able to spend a lot of time with the team along with the coaches. Everyone just treated me well along with my Mom who made the visit with me. My Mom also loved it at Central Michigan and she is all onboard with my decision. CMU has a lot to offer on and off the field and the overall mix was exactly what I was looking for in a school."

So which other schools did he consider before committing to Central Michigan?

"I looked pretty hard at South Dakota State along with Toledo. Northwestern also started showing more interest in me and they wanted to see me camp. The official visit to Central Michigan really sold me on them. CMU has a newer staff and they have a great plan along with getting to know the players and I had a great player host. It just felt like home at CMU and I didn't find another school that gave me that at home feeling."

So what is Central Michigan getting in Colton Benaitis?

"They are getting someone who provides leadership and energy who is a hard worker. I take pride in my work ethic and I'm excited to have made my decision. I can just focus now on my team and on my senior season and not worry about recruiting."

