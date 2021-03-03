EdgyTim - LB McNeal is ready for one last ride

Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township and North Dakota senior three star ranked inside linebacker recruit Malachi McNeal (6-foot-0, 220 pounds) had a lot in mind for his senior season way back in late 2019 after the Blue Devils came up short in the Class 8A state title game. Since then, the world has changed from the impact of the COVID pandemic including still not having a senior season. McNeal and the rest of the State of Illinois begins the first day of practice today for the shortened spring IHSA football season which begins on March 19th. McNeal discusses the long journey to get back on the field with his teammates one last time and more here.

"It's been a much harder path than I ever imagined to get to play football once again," McNeal said. "I did at one point consider not playing this spring and just workout and get ready for college ball. But we have a special group of seniors and North Dakota was all for me playing and I can't wait to get back to work."

Despite just having a six game regular season with no playoffs this spring, McNeal admits that not getting to play for a change to get back to state is disappointing but that won't take away from his excitement to play.

"We had a great run in 2019 and just came up short against Lincoln-Way (East). I'm disappointed we won't have a full season and state playoffs, but under the circumstances I understand why we are doing this. It's really hard to complain about it when we will still get a chance to play one more time as a team. I'm going to play and make the most of every chance they give us and that's my approach."

Does McNeal have any goals set for this coming spring football season?

"I always have goals and my focus is on my team. We have a nice group of seniors back and I'm also really excited about some new pieces to the offense. We've had some kids transfer into school and I'm really excited about my team. The main goal is to go 6-0 and show everyone we are still a top team."

McNeal has also been paying close attention to the North Dakota spring football season, which has the Fighting Sioux (2-0) on an early season roll.

"We are off to a 2-0 start and playing really well. I'm not surprised with the good start because the coaches at North Dakota always said this was the plan. I believe in the plan and I can't wait to be a part of the football program. I'm going to make my first visit to North Dakota on April 3rd when they host Missouri State. It will be my first ever visit to see North Dakota in person so I'm really excited about that visit."

Malachi McNeal is signed to the University of North Dakota.