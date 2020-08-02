EdgyTim - Marsh discusses his Wyoming pledge

#AGTG New Beginnings... thank you to all the schools who have shown interest/love and offered @CoachCBohl @Coach_BMiller @JaySawvel pic.twitter.com/27zkdvzcKT

Chicago (Ill.) Marist senior defensive back recruit Jovan Marsh (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) decided to give the University of Wyoming his verbal commitment today. Marsh takes a few minutes from his family's celebration to discuss his college choice here.

"I just loved everything about Wyoming" Marsh said. "From the competition level to the coaches, the campus the facilities and really the entire town and surrounding area. A lot of people keep asking my why Wyoming and I just tell them I've always wanted to get away from home and start my own path."

Marsh, who was already able to make an unofficial visit to Wyoming pointed towards that unofficial visit as a big factor in selecting the Cowboys.

"Getting away from home and getting the opportunity to live and play out West and play against opponents on the West Coast was a huge factor in my decision. I know I can always head back home and visit my family and friends and I'll definitely be still doing that after I start college. I also love to travel and see new places and live and go to school in a totally different part of the country. Playing at Wyoming will give me a chance to see a ton of new places out West. Some of my family and friends seems surprised about Wyoming, but everyone including my family has been really supportive about my decision and everyone is excited for me."

So how big of a factor did the entire COVID-19 pandemic play in his recruiting process?

"It (COVID-19) was a big factor for sure. I wasn't able to get out to visit very many schools. I never really met very many coaches in person and really didn't get to know them as well as I wanted to get to know them. The Zoom meetings definitely helped in a lot of ways, but being able to see and experience Wyoming in person was a huge advantage."

Marsh, who plays running back and defensive back for Marist will be playing defense for Wyoming.

"Wyoming recruited me as a defensive back and I've been playing defense for a long time now. Most of the schools who recruited me also offered me as a defensive back,. A few had me as more of an athlete type but even those schools always mentioned defense ."

Jovan Marsh is verbally committed to Wyoming.



