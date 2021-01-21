EdgyTim - Matt Allen returning for sixth year at center

East Lansing, Mich. - Senior center Matt Allen will be back at Michigan State next season, head coach Mel Tucker said on Thursday.

During a YouTube Live event hosted by athletic director Bill Beekman, Tucker touched on many out-of-season subjects, including the return of Allen for a sixth season.

Allen, who began the 2021 season as the program’s starting center, was sidelined by an undisclosed injury for the final six games of the seven-game season.

“He has always represented this program with great pride, class, and respect,” Tucker said. “He was injured this season early, had to sit out, but was adamant about coming back and using the extra year of eligibility that was offered to him. We are very fortunate to have Matt back for another season. His time as a Spartan is not done yet.”

Allen joined Tucker for the tail end of Beekman’s interview with Tucker.

“The biggest reason I chose Michigan State was family, and obviously because of my brothers Jack and Brian,” Allen said. “But it wasn’t just because of them. It was because of my teammates as well. Looking back at my time at MSU, I won’t remember the scores or the records. I’ll remember the relationships that I built with my coaches and teammates.”

Allen is a three-year starter, however each of those three years were interrupted by injuries.

He saw action in the Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State in 2017 and the Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest in 2019.





SpartanMag's Take: With Allen out of the lineup, sophomore Nick Samac started the final six games of the season. Samac also relieved Allen when Allen was injured in 2019.

Allen will have a hard time unseating Samac for the starting job in 2021, but he will provide depth along the interior, at the least, as long as he stays healthy.