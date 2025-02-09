Meet: 2027 WR/DB Jaiden Henry

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jayden Henry
School: Oak Lawn Richards
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @Jaidenhenry_3
Instagram: Jaidenhenry_3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Nla/ throw it deep
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22517481/674670fd1a0be782ea78a9d1
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High iq playmaker who can run a full route tree and can play any wide receiver spot
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Game winning touchdown vs kankakee to send us to semi finals in state
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin jefferson great route runner who what’s the ball
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
basketball track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
charles bass db east st louis