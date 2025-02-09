Meet: 2027 WR/DB Jaiden Henry

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jayden Henry

School: Oak Lawn Richards

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Jaidenhenry_3

Instagram: Jaidenhenry_3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Nla/ throw it deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22517481/674670fd1a0be782ea78a9d1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High iq playmaker who can run a full route tree and can play any wide receiver spot

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Game winning touchdown vs kankakee to send us to semi finals in state

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin jefferson great route runner who what’s the ball

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

basketball track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

charles bass db east st louis