Meet: 2026 DB Quincy Blaise

Name: Quincy Blaise

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Quincy_Blaise

Instagram: Quincy.Blaise

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Lifting/Supreme 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22793865/672bcc7f742f7fc527257ae2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My athleticism and my size, I think I'm a very promising prospect. Also my work ethic. I understand I have to work hard to get what I want

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My Interception against Maine south to give us the ball back with 2 min left in a playoff game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Right now I'd say Kyle Hamilton because he's what I see myself as something I could be.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Feild/ Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams