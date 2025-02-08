Meet: 2026 DB Quincy Blaise

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Quincy Blaise
School: Naperville North
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @Quincy_Blaise
Instagram: Quincy.Blaise
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Lifting/Supreme 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22793865/672bcc7f742f7fc527257ae2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My athleticism and my size, I think I'm a very promising prospect. Also my work ethic. I understand I have to work hard to get what I want
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My Interception against Maine south to give us the ball back with 2 min left in a playoff game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Right now I'd say Kyle Hamilton because he's what I see myself as something I could be.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Feild/ Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jonas Williams