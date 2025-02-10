Meet: 2026 QB/DB Dylan Mosley

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Dylan Mosely

School: Westinghouse

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: QB/SS

Twitter: @Dylan_Mosley29

Instagram: dyl_themenace17

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22612610/6734d1079a5d9b5cd32517dd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I willing to do anything it takes to improve myself as well as my teammates.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the first State Playoff game in my school's history

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson because I've idolized him and his play style since he was in college. As well as how he was able to prove all the doubters and naysayers wrong when it came to how he plays the quarterback position.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Burke Gautcher #10 Sycamore