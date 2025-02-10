Meet: 2026 QB/DB Dylan Mosley

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Dylan Mosely
School: Westinghouse
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: QB/SS
Twitter: @Dylan_Mosley29
Instagram: dyl_themenace17
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22612610/6734d1079a5d9b5cd32517dd
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I willing to do anything it takes to improve myself as well as my teammates.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the first State Playoff game in my school's history
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson because I've idolized him and his play style since he was in college. As well as how he was able to prove all the doubters and naysayers wrong when it came to how he plays the quarterback position.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Burke Gautcher #10 Sycamore