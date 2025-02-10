Meet: 2026 FS Nolan Morrill

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Nolan Morrill
School: Lincoln Way Central
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: FS
Twitter: @Nmorrill11
Instagram: nolan.morrill
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training BOOM 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15724278/6747ac04155bc86e99235561
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am very intelligent and willing to work hard on and off the field.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing in a home semi final game v.s Batavia
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kam Chancellor because he is hardest hitting safety I’ve ever watched
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Kyan Berry