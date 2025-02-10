Meet: 2026 FS Nolan Morrill

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nolan Morrill

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: FS

Twitter: @Nmorrill11

Instagram: nolan.morrill

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training BOOM 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15724278/6747ac04155bc86e99235561

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very intelligent and willing to work hard on and off the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in a home semi final game v.s Batavia

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam Chancellor because he is hardest hitting safety I’ve ever watched

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kyan Berry