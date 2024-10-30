McNair locks in with Indiana State

Joliet (Ill.) West senior outside linebacker recruit Micah McNair (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process on Tuesday night and gave Indiana State University his verbal commitment. McNair, who is preparing for the first round of the IHSA Class 8A state playoffs this week discusses his college decision here.

"It was just time for me to make my decision so I called up the Indiana State coaches and gave them my commitment," McNair said. "I have a lot of history with the staff at Indiana State and it's just a great feeling to finally make my college choice."

McNair, who was offered by the Sycamores as a Will linebacker pointed towards some key factors in his commitment to Indiana State.

"I just have had a great relationship with the coaches at Indiana State including head coach Curt Mallory. I've been recruited by Indiana State now for well over a year, and I just have a very comfortable feeling with them. Indiana State also recruited me the hardest out of any school and they have always had a plan for me. The coaches at Indiana State are very genuine people and they made time to get to know me along with getting to know my family. No other schools really went out to try to get to know my family besides Indiana State. Indiana State offered me and have been recruiting me as a Will linebacker and they feel I'll be a great fit in the defense. I made a visit to Indiana State back in the spring and I'm planning to go back in a few weeks for an official visit."

so which other schools did McNair consider before giving Indiana State his verbal commitment?

"I looked pretty hard at both Central Michigan along with Western Illinois. They are both good schools and they also have good staff. Indiana State just always stood out to me and they also really recruited me the hardest. Indiana State been my top school for some time now and they just always wanted me. I'm just very happy and excited about my decision and so is my family."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for McNair?

"That's a good question. .I would say that just making a final college choice was the hardest part of the process for me. I just had issues at times getting all of the information I needed to make a better decision."

Micah McNair is verbally committed to Indiana State.

