Meet: 2023 DE Tyler Michelini

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyler Michelini

School: Lake Park

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @tyler_michelini

Instagram: tylermichelini23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Track along with Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13095216/6181cf44578d72063caa3444

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

South Dakota, Minnesota State, Valpo, North Dakota State, and Whitewater to name a few.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have always been a leader vocally and I also pride myself by leading by example on and off the field. I am also a very selfless player and firmly believe team success is more important then personal success.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when our defense stop Lincoln Way Central at the goal line not letting them score with myself making 3 of the 4 tackles.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis has got to be my favorite football player of all time and listening to his background and what he went through just makes it even better.