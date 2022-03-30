Meet: 2023 LB/TE Tyler Burkley
Name: Tyler Burkley
School: Lake Zurich
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: LB/TE
Twitter: @tylerburkley21
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
TNT 7 on 7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11539967/618c5828578db20568fb7390
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great leadership
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NDSU/South Dakota State/Central Michigan/Drake/ISU/Montana St/Miami(OH)/South Dakota