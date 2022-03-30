 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 LB/TE Tyler Burkley
Meet: 2023 LB/TE Tyler Burkley

Name: Tyler Burkley

School: Lake Zurich

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB/TE

Twitter: @tylerburkley21

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT 7 on 7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11539967/618c5828578db20568fb7390

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great leadership

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NDSU/South Dakota State/Central Michigan/Drake/ISU/Montana St/Miami(OH)/South Dakota


