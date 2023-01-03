Meet: 2024 DB Elijah Romeus
Name: Elijah Romeus
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: DB/ATH
Twitter: @ElijahRomeus
Instagram: elijahromeus
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Midwest BOOM 18U, Acceleration Sports Performance and Fenwick's Off-Season Team Workouts.
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2Jvvn2
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yale, Harvard, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Columbia, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, St. Thomas, Valpo, Dayton, Drake, Butler, North Dakota, Lafayette
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am versatile and can play multiple secondary positions. Also, can be a big contributor to offense and special teams.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning the 5A State Championship my sophomore year and getting Special Teams MVP this year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Sauce Gardner. He's only a rookie and he plays with a lot of confidence and backs it up.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track