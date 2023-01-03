Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Elijah Romeus

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DB/ATH

Twitter: @ElijahRomeus

Instagram: elijahromeus

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest BOOM 18U, Acceleration Sports Performance and Fenwick's Off-Season Team Workouts.

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2Jvvn2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale, Harvard, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Columbia, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, St. Thomas, Valpo, Dayton, Drake, Butler, North Dakota, Lafayette

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am versatile and can play multiple secondary positions. Also, can be a big contributor to offense and special teams.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the 5A State Championship my sophomore year and getting Special Teams MVP this year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sauce Gardner. He's only a rookie and he plays with a lot of confidence and backs it up.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track