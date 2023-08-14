Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jaden Parker

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Jaden_Parker17

Instagram: jadenparker_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17478623/63ed796164dee817008c432e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Indiana State Northern Illinois Kansas Central Michigan Austin Peay Drake Southern Illinois Western Illinois Kent State Holy cross Wagner College Eastern Illinois Colgate Valparaiso Air Force Dayton Western Michigan St. Thomas Illinois State University of Indianapolis Grand Valley State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I can bring physicality, energy, mental toughness and also the ability to create turnovers.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I would say Devon Witherspoon because we have the same type of playing style and he’s a player I try to resemble on the field

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I would say Devon Witherspoon because we have the same type of playing style and he’s a player I try to resemble on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track & field