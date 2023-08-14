Meet: 2024 DB Jaden Parker
Name: Jaden Parker
School: Naperville North
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @Jaden_Parker17
Instagram: jadenparker_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17478623/63ed796164dee817008c432e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Indiana State Northern Illinois Kansas Central Michigan Austin Peay Drake Southern Illinois Western Illinois Kent State Holy cross Wagner College Eastern Illinois Colgate Valparaiso Air Force Dayton Western Michigan St. Thomas Illinois State University of Indianapolis Grand Valley State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I can bring physicality, energy, mental toughness and also the ability to create turnovers.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I would say Devon Witherspoon because we have the same type of playing style and he’s a player I try to resemble on the field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track & field