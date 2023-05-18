Name: Aiden Gomez

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: DE/TE

Twitter: @Aiden_G101

Instagram: aiden.gomez2024

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. St. Patrick 7 on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14752494/626ab765041dec0b645ff3e0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

University of St. Thomas, EIU, Carrol Univ., Easter Oregon Uni. Valpo Univ.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am able to see and purist the ball, quick on my feet and have a high motor.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Selected 2022 DE All Conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton, He was a great player on the field and off the field. Naming an award after him says allot about him as a person.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling @220, Baseball