Meet: 2024 DE Aiden Gomez
Name: Aiden Gomez
School: St. Patrick
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: DE/TE
Twitter: @Aiden_G101
Instagram: aiden.gomez2024
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. St. Patrick 7 on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14752494/626ab765041dec0b645ff3e0
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
University of St. Thomas, EIU, Carrol Univ., Easter Oregon Uni. Valpo Univ.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I am able to see and purist the ball, quick on my feet and have a high motor.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Selected 2022 DE All Conference
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton, He was a great player on the field and off the field. Naming an award after him says allot about him as a person.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling @220, Baseball