Meet: 2027 QB Kye Parker-Peterson

Name: Kye Parker-Peterson

School: Wheeling

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @KPqb15

Instagram: Kye_peterson2008

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19664884/6741560823225e78477fe9eb

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Find a way to elevate teammates, bring energy everyday, and outwork anyone.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning home opener against Vernon hills

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe burrow, always finds a way to make throws under pressure and someone who I motto my game after which makes him my favorite football player

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nathanel Cleveland