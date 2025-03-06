Meet: 2027 OT Eliel Gonzales

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Eliel Gonzales

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @Elielgonzo55

Instagram: @eliel.g0

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Team lifting and trenches lineman Academy.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19549761/6732df38001106a963bcc886

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Being a leader for a team, Being coachable for my coaches and teammates and 100% in every rep.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to experience Starting on varsity as a sophomore, finding new techniques and being able to be a part of my team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams because I like his physicality his techniques about being a left tackle, how to be the best at pulling plays and using your body to your advantage

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track and field discus, shotput.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Gil Mendoza