Meet: 2028 QB Jake Yost

Name: Jake Yost

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2028

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Jakeyost2028

Instagram: J8keyost

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Midwest boom national

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22690529/66f30137923c0e985c4c1d27

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a combination of leadership, adaptability, and a deep understanding of the game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Saint Pat’s on homecoming

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Patrick Mahomes because of his creativity and dedication to greatness

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kyron Hart