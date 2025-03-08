Meet: 2028 QB Jake Yost

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jake Yost
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2028
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @Jakeyost2028
Instagram: J8keyost
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Midwest boom national
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22690529/66f30137923c0e985c4c1d27
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring a combination of leadership, adaptability, and a deep understanding of the game.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Saint Pat’s on homecoming
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Patrick Mahomes because of his creativity and dedication to greatness
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Kyron Hart