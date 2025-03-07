Meet: 2027 QB/S Aiden Williams

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Aiden Williams
School: Maroa Forsyth
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: QB/S
Instagram: Aidenwilliams2027
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training. 4 vert academy, Greg Holcomb next level
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12842056/678ae6825666429479e6d9a7
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My ability and work ethic
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making it to a state title and beating a team in the final minutes in the playoffs.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Michael penix because of his ability and he’s left handed
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and basketball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Illinois TE Grant smith