Meet: 2027 QB/S Aiden Williams

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Aiden Williams

School: Maroa Forsyth

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB/S

Twitter: @AJW2027

Instagram: Aidenwilliams2027

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training. 4 vert academy, Greg Holcomb next level

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12842056/678ae6825666429479e6d9a7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My ability and work ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to a state title and beating a team in the final minutes in the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Michael penix because of his ability and he’s left handed

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Illinois TE Grant smith