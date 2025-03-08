Meet: 2027 OG Billy Brennan

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Billy Brennan

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @Billy_Brennan67

Instagram: billy.brennan67

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16256938/678c89d1a76437c676cd7cd0

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker, good student, Dedication

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing on varsity as a sophomore and going to the semifinals.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Larry Allen. Shows how to be a powerful and explosive lineman

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nathan Cleveland