Meet: 2027 OG Billy Brennan

Name: Billy Brennan
School: Lincoln Way Central
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OG
Twitter: @Billy_Brennan67
Instagram: billy.brennan67
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16256938/678c89d1a76437c676cd7cd0
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker, good student, Dedication
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing on varsity as a sophomore and going to the semifinals.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Larry Allen. Shows how to be a powerful and explosive lineman
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Nathan Cleveland