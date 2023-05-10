Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dontay Fort

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @dontay_fort

Instagram: Fortdontay

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My unique qualities are the work I put in and being a true student of the game.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My entire football career has been my favorite they amount of joy that just being apart of the game as a whole bring me is unmatched

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, Nick Bosa, Von Miller are all my favorite because as I started learning more about football they are the players that I model my style of play after

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track