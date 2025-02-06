WR Crestone is a name to watch

Prospect junior WR Nathan Cichy (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has added several recent offers and breaks down his recruiting.
Make sure and get caught up on everything State of Illinois football recruiting via The Ticker for Wednesday Feb 5th
2026 three-star offensive lineman Gene Riordan recently stopped in Iowa City for the Hawkeyes' Junior Day.
Meet: Get to Know 2026 DT Pharell Hart who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR Camren Collins who is our prospect of the day
