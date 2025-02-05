COMMIT ALERT: Purdue lands 2026 three-star OL Rico Schrieber

The first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class is now locked in for Barry Odom and Purdue football. 2026 three-star offensive lineman Rico Schrieber announced his commitment to the Boilermakers today, marking a big get for Odom and company.

The Chicagoland product was on campus on Friday night for an unofficial visit and felt at home in West Lafayette.

"The coaching staff, they were my favorite coaching staff I've ever met. They're all great people, and it made me feel at home and like I was already at school, especially Coach Odom. I mean, it felt like I knew him for forever, like I've known him for years," Schrieber told Boiler Upload prior to his commitment.

Schrieber chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Nebraska, Florida, Miami (FL), Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt and others.