Name: Alex Pasquale

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @Alexpasquale50

Instagram: Alexpasquale_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. fist football academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15779144/638194220dc1910d743bccc2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball State, Eastern Illinois, North Central.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m a hard work who never gives up no matter the circumstance.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite career moment would be getting a 4th down sack against Kenwood in the quarterfinals.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, He is a force to be reckoned with.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling