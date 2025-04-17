OL Batesky commits to Harvard

Libertyville (Ill.) junior offensive linemen recruit Myles Batesky (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) decided to lock in his college decision and gave Harvard his verbal commitment on Wednesday. Batesky, who is now the second Class of 2026 State of Illinois verbal pledge to the Crimsons this spring discusses his college decision in this latest update.

"Harvard overall was just the best fit for me and I was ready to make my college decision so I called up the Harvard coaches and committed," Batesky said. "A lot of schools wanted me to wait and come camp with them this summer. I just didn't see the need to wait any longer when I already knew that I wanted to commit to Harvard."

Batesky pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment to Harvard.

"I looked really hard at Harvard, Yale and Princeton and all three schools offer elite level of football and also tremendous academics. I just felt the most at home at Harvard when I visited all three schools. Harvard also recruited me the hardest out of every other school. I've been able to build a great relationship with the coaches at Harvard and I feel great about my decision. Miami of Ohio was another school that showed some interest in me as well. I just felt like I want to make memories over the next four years in college and not have to worry about things like the portal and always looking to move at the FBS level."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Batesky?

"The hardest part of the process for me was just getting that first offer. I also feel like I left some stones unturned at the FBS level because quite a few schools still had strong interest in me. I'm just more excited about Harvard and having a once in a lifetime opportunity to earn a degree and play football for the Crimson."

Batesky is also thrilled to put his recruiting process behind him.

"I'm excited about my decision and now I don't have to worry about recruiting this spring and summer. I can just enjoy my summer and get ready for my senior season with my team."

Myles Batesky is verbally committed to Harvard.