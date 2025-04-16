Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Wednesday

The transfer portal opened on Wednesday and more than 1,000 players had entered the portal by the end of the day. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day one of the 2025 spring transfer window.

1. QB NICO IAMALEAVA TO UCLA

The Nico Iamaleava saga continued on Wednesday. He officially entered the transfer portal in the morning and by the afternoon there were reports that he was bound for UCLA. His transfer isn’t finalized yet and there haven’t been any official announcements from the Iamaleava camp or from UCLA. That being said, this is clearly trending towards the Bruins.

2. TE TANNER KOZIOL

Koziol was Wisconsin’s prized transfer of the offseason but his short time with the Badgers has ended. The former Ball State star is back in the transfer portal after signing with the Badgers earlier this cycle. Last season Koziol was credited with 94 catches (4th most in the nation) for 839 yards and eight touchdowns.

3. WR MICAH HUDSON

Hudson is back in the transfer portal after a brief stint at Texas A&M. The former five-star high school recruit signed with Texas Tech as part of the 2024 class but saw limited playing time as a freshman. Hudson decided to transfer in December and landed at Texas A&M as part of a strong receiver haul that included KC Concepcion from NC State and Mario Craver from Mississippi State.

4. RB BRANSON ROBINSON

Upon Robinson’s arrival at Georgia, everyone expected he would be the one to carry on the program's elite running back tradition. Unfortunately, the top-ranked running back from the 2022 Rivals250 suffered through injuries and fell short of those lofty expectations. Robinson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and said he has early interest in Clemson, North Carolina, Colorado and Miami.

5. CB TAVOY FEAGIN - CLEMSON TO OLE MISS

It’s been a week and half since Feagin announced he would be entering the transfer portal and that was plenty of time for him to figure out where he wanted to go. Ole Miss has signed the former Clemson defensive back, adding him to its top-ranked transfer class. The Rivals250 prospect from the 2024 recruiting cycle did see the field in two games last season.

6. LB MIKAI GBAYOR - MISSOURI TO NORTH CAROLINA

After suiting up for Nebraska for four seasons, Gbayor entered the transfer portal in December and committed to Missouri. After he arrived on campus, assistant coach D.J. Smith left for Appalachian State and that led to Gbayor re-entering the transfer portal. Gbayor officially entered the portal on April 10 and North Carolina was identified as a contender very quickly. The New Jersey native announced his commitment to the Tar Heels today, beginning what is expected to be a very busy spring transfer window.

7. DB RODRICK PLEASANT

The ears of every coach in the country perk up whenever a player with world-class speed announces he is entering the transfer portal. Pleasant has recorded 100m times in the 10.1-second range, likely making him the fastest player in college football. The defensive back out of Southern California signed with Oregon in the 2023 recruiting cycle but hasn’t made much of an impact on the field yet, recording just 73 snaps over the last two years.

8. RB JAVIAN THOMAS

In one of the strangest turn of events in the short history of the transfer portal, Cal has seen its top five running backs leave in the last few days. Thomas is the latest and possibly most surprising of the five to decide to transfer. After the way he finished last season and seeing Jaydn Ott, Bryon Cardwell, Kadarius Calloway and Justin Williams-Thomas head for the transfer portal, everyone expected Thomas to be Cal’s featured running back next season.

9. DB KENNEDY URLACHER

Notre Dame’s top ten recruiting class from the 2024 cycle featured a number of high-end prospects and son’s of former NFL stars. Urlacher was one of them but now he is in the transfer portal and will suit up for another team next season. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, Kennedy saw most of his action on special teams this past season and was looking up at a handful of players on the depth chart.

10. OL BLAKE STEEN