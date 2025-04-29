Meet: 2026 OL Ben Knuth

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Ben Knuth

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OC/OG

Twitter: @Knuth_Benjamin

Instagram: Knuth.ben

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17971426/671fa393ad50f07e852fdf9c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Love encouraging teammates. Willing to learn from older guys. Love playing football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Maine South at their place. Electric Atmosphere, great competition.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Penei Sewell, He is a monster and a fun player to watch. His technique and power is what I strive for every day.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No Official sports but play in a rec basketball league.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Tyler Fortis (Maine South). Great Hands and plays at a great pad level.