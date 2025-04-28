Meet: 2026 QB John Cocoma

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name John Cocoma

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @JohnCocoma

Instagram: john_cocoma

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training QBWON Quarterback Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17799580/66d46de417498e1c92b97a77

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a natural born leader who likes to win. I like to compete and bring my best to the weight room and practice each day.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the IHSA State semifinals my Sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers, such a great leader and football player and is someone that I look up to.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Johnny O’Brien, very poised quarterback who can sling the football.