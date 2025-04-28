Meet: 2026 QB John Cocoma

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name John Cocoma
School: Barrington
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @JohnCocoma
Instagram: john_cocoma
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training QBWON Quarterback Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17799580/66d46de417498e1c92b97a77
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a natural born leader who likes to win. I like to compete and bring my best to the weight room and practice each day.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making it to the IHSA State semifinals my Sophomore year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Rodgers, such a great leader and football player and is someone that I look up to.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Johnny O’Brien, very poised quarterback who can sling the football.