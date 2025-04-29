Watch List: ATH Luke Mahoney

Oak Lawn (Ill.) junior wide receiver/safety prospect Luke Mahoney (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) had a very solid season for the Spartans and head coach Ryan Pattison in 2024. Mahoney is also starting to appear on more college recruiting radar screens this spring and get to know this latest name to watch in the State of Illinois Class of 2026 here.

"My football recruiting has been going good and I've been just focused on school and finishing up the school year strong," Mahoney said. "We finish up school on May 27th and then we start our team camp in early June."

Mahoney recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been able to get in contact with and make visits so far to see Western Illinois, Minnesota State (D2) plus Wisconsin Whitewater (D3), Saint Anselm (D2), Wisconsin Platteville (D3), Butler Lindenwood and Eastern Illinois. The feedback from the college coaches has been good and they all want to see me in camps this summer."

Mahoney also is a versatile player who will draw additional recruiting attention at a few different positions at the college level.

"A lot of schools seem to have a different opinion on what position they like me for. Some see me as a receiver, others also like me on defense as a defensive back. Personally, I'll play anywhere the team needs me to play but the position I feel the most comfortable playing is wide receiver."

So what part of his overall game is Mahoney working to improve upon this spring?

"I've been working on just improving my overall speed and route running. Last season I was lazy in my routes at times and I'm working on my overall technique and fundamentals. I'm playing 7on7 this winter and spring for Legacy and just working hard against some great players. On defense I need to be just more physical and play with more confidence and more energy on every play."

Has he set up any summer college one day camp stops?

"Not yet. I'm just waiting to see which schools really want me to camp with them this summer. I want to make sure I'm camping at school who really have interest in me this spring and summer. I'm starting to sort it all out this week and I'll start setting up camp dates soon."