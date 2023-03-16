Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Samir Senenat

School: Glenbard North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DT/DE

Twitter: @bsenenat

Instagram: sbebozz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15757715/63b65f0f15f59609d0654c08

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

South dakota Toledo miami of ohio ball state Minnesota state

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great size, versatile all over the DLine.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

the win against neuqua valley week 2.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson, he’s my favorite player because he plays his position so differently than other Qbs

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Soccer and basketball