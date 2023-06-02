Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Chris Flachs

School: Quincy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Chrisflachs79

Instagram: @chrisflachs25

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. KB All we got, Xcel, team workouts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15074894/63a4bb49bed66208a8b2b043

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Quincy University, Monmouth, Illinois College, Olivet Nazarene University, Lake Forest

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hardworking, Driven to win, leader

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating QND this year, starting my first varsity game as a freshman, beating Chattam in the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quentn Nelson- Plays the game physical, smart football player

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

