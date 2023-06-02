Meet: 2024 OL Chris Flachs
Name: Chris Flachs
School: Quincy
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @Chrisflachs79
Instagram: @chrisflachs25
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. KB All we got, Xcel, team workouts
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15074894/63a4bb49bed66208a8b2b043
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Quincy University, Monmouth, Illinois College, Olivet Nazarene University, Lake Forest
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hardworking, Driven to win, leader
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating QND this year, starting my first varsity game as a freshman, beating Chattam in the playoffs.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quentn Nelson- Plays the game physical, smart football player
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No