Meet: 2024 OL Danny Zarco

Name: Danny Zarco

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @dannyzarco05

Instagram: dannyzarco79

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16745939/61833ec04deae20560694d72

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

northwestern, iowa, couple others.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

my confidence and leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

being ranked

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trenton V from libertyville. He’s a huge leader and I would like to be in his shoes next year.

