Meet: 2024 OL Danny Zarco
Name: Danny Zarco
School: Lyons Township
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @dannyzarco05
Instagram: dannyzarco79
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16745939/61833ec04deae20560694d72
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
northwestern, iowa, couple others.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
my confidence and leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
being ranked
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trenton V from libertyville. He’s a huge leader and I would like to be in his shoes next year.