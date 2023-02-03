Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dominic McKibbin

School: Bloomington Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @DominicMcKibbin

Instagram: dominic.mckibbin

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Every Saturday morning in the offseason we have lineman workouts. I mainly workout on my own. When summer rolls around, I will attend camps and clinics.

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gz1xStGgyLw

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball State, Ohio, Augustana University, and Drake are the most prominent.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a positive attitude and always have energy and passion. I’ll find ways to lead in any way I can. I love the game, and will work hard on and off the field.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My entire high school football experience. Our football program at Bloomington Central Catholic has strong tradition. We had previously been in a 4 year drought without making the playoffs. It his been a really special experience to turn the corner and finally get back in the playoffs where we should be.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is David Bakhtiari. I admire his work ethic and his success. I also admire his dedication and perseverance through adversity when he faced multiple setbacks because of injuries.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and Track